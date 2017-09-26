Briana DeJesus is a mother again as she welcomed her second child on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

The 23-year-old believed she would be getting induced, but arrived at the hospital two days before after her contractions began.

Before giving birth, the mother of two was approached by Stella’s father and her ex, Luis, who wanted to know if there was hope of them getting back together.

“I want to be with you and have a family with you,” he told her before the baby was born.

DeJesus seemed to contemplate his request, before saying, “I don’t want to be alone. I guess we’ll see when the baby gets here.”

The two previously broke off their relationship when DeJesus discovered he had been unfaithful to her while she was still pregnant.

The discovery caused DeJesus to contemplate placing Stella for adoption early in her pregnancy. She ruled out adoption when Luis refused to consider the option.

“He’s going to do the bare minimum because he wants to keep this baby,” she told her sister Brittany, referring to Luis’ need to provide for her and their baby in order for him to keep his parental rights.

At the end of August, Luis told DeJesus he would probably miss their child’s birth since he was seeking a job as a truck driver, which required him to be away for several months.

That didn’t occur, as Luis was present at Stella’s birth, wiping away tears as he welcomed his second daughter (he has another daughter from a previous relationship).

The other Teen Moms in the episode welcomed their own changes. Kailyn Lowry prepared for her college graduation, as Jenelle Evans celebrated her son Kaiser’s 3rd birthday alongside Jace, 8, and Ensley, 8 months. Leah Messer tried her hand at public speaking, while Chelsea DeBoer and her family took a trip to Florida to make daughter Aubree’s dream come true by meeting a dolphin named Winter — which was the subject of the film A Dolphin’s Tale.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.