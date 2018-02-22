Teen Mom 2‘s Leah Messer is speaking out about costar Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason getting fired from the MTV show for allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets.

“I am disgusted by the recent statements made by David Eason and support MTV’s decision to fire him 100%,” Messer tells PEOPLE.

“This ignorance cannot be tolerated and I refuse to be associated with hatred of any kind. I stand in solidarity with my friends and family in the LGBTQ community and applaud MTV for their quick and decisive action,” the mother of three states.

Teen Mom fans took to social media on Monday to protest Eason’s involvement with the show after he allegedly referred to gay and transgender people as “abominations.”

The network defended their decision to terminate Eason’s contract in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him,” MTV said.

Leah Messer; David Eason and Jenelle Evans; Briana DeJesus Michael Loccisano/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Steve Mack/Getty

Also on Wednesday, Briana DeJesus released a statement about Eason, sharing a selfie of her and Evans on Twitter.

“It’s a sensitive topic … I am Jenelle’s friend and I’m here to support her by any means necessary,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “I think it’s unfortunate that it had to come down to this but people make mistakes and we can only learn from them. Love is love at the end of the day. Doesn’t matter what preferences you have or ur skin color. We should all be treated equally.”

She added: “Some people may not have the same views as mine but like I said people make mistakes. I wish David the best. I think now it has opened my eyes that we really are in the public eye and our voices will be heard good or bad. So I think being on teen mom we really have to take advantage of this opportunity to be heard in a good way of course.”

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Jenelle Evans Admits She Used Drugs While Pregnant with Daughter Ensley

I’m speaking out about my thoughts on the situation surrounding David’s firing and his comments about the #LGBTQ community: https://t.co/ker1gBMRI0 pic.twitter.com/FcSWOFfsj4 — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) February 21, 2018

RELATED: Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans’ Tough Times: Addiction, Feuds & Her Husband’s Firing

On Monday, Eason shared a news story about the possibility of allowing people with concealed carry permits to bring guns to school property, allegedly tweeting, “It only makes sense to protect our kids the proper way… the only way we know how.”

When a Twitter user suggested people use “education” and “intentional parenting” as ways to protect children instead of with weapons, Eason allegedly replied, “No, you are wrong. Please tell me sir, how do you propose we make all of America start being better parents? Or are you a monkeys uncle?”

The Twitter user told Eason to stop “glorifying assault rifles” and to teach his children “how to solve problems without calling people names or using force.”

Eason allegedly responded with, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

A different Twitter user asked Eason if he was going to teach his children “to hate gay and transgender people.”

“No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way,” he allegedly responded. “If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

WATCH: Teen Mom‘s Jenelle Evans Admits She Used Drugs While Pregnant with Daughter Ensley

On Tuesday, Evans issued a statement to TMZ defending her husband.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said.

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made,” Evans concluded.

Another Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry, also released a statement about Eason, telling TMZ how she’s “extremely disappointed in Eason, wants nothing to do with him and doesn’t want her kids around him.”