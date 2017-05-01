Kailyn Lowry is soon to be a college graduate!

The Teen Mom 2 star took to her blog on Sunday to share pictures from her recent graduation photo shoot with her two sons — and her baby bump!

“If you follow any amount of the show, you know I’ve been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor’s over the last 6 years… Yes, 6 years,” Lowry, 25, began the post.

“Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I’m FINALLY graduating May 13!” she continued.

“This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family,” she wrote, and concluded, “There are a select few people around me that have helped make this possible for me, they know who they are and I’m so thankful for them. I love you!”

For the cap and gown photos, which were captured by her friend, Jenn Glasser, the MTV star wore a simple black dress with matching black sandals, black and white bead bracelets, and a cream, black and gold statement necklace.

In college graduation tradition, Lowry, who is graduating from Delaware State University, according to MTV, personalized her cap with fake, stick-on diamonds and gold sticker letters that read, “mom X3 + a degree.”

Lowry’s two little boys — Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Joe Rivera) and son Lincoln Marshall, 3 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) — also appeared in the photos, which included an adorable snap of the brothers kissing their expectant mother’s belly.

The mama-to-be star revealed in a blog post in February that she is pregnant with her third child.

“If you’ve googled my name the past few weeks, the speculation of so many things have surfaced – no one knows what’s true, what’s false and what really goes on in my day-to-day life. Since everyone can’t wait for the confirmation; here it goes. I am pregnant,” the post read. “Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait?” the post continued.

At the end of last month, she shared a snapshot of her growing belly. “Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me,” she captioned a makeup-free photo of herself cradling her bump in the bathroom.