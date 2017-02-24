Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Expecting Third Child: 'This Was a Choice I Made'

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry is pregnant.

The MTV reality star, who became a public figure from her stint on 16 and Pregnant, is expecting her third child, she announced on her blog on Thursday.

“If you’ve googled my name the past few weeks, the speculation of so many things have surfaced – no one knows what’s true, what’s false and what really goes on in my day-to-day life. Since everyone can’t wait for the confirmation; here it goes. I am pregnant,” the post reads. “I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines.”

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” the post continues.

Lowry writes: “Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage. Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made.”

“This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time,” she continues.

Lowry is already mom to Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Joe Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Though her third child’s father is currently unknown, the 24-year-old only recently finalized her divorce from Javi. The pair married in a small ceremony in 2012 at a Pennsylvania courthouse before he had to report back to Air Force duty. They then planned a larger wedding a year later when Lowry was pregnant with Lincoln.

On the last season of Teen Mom 2, it was revealed that Lowry had suffered a miscarriage in 2015 with what would have been, her and Javi’s second baby together. She opened up to PEOPLE, prior to the show airing, saying, “I like to think that everything kind of happened for a reason – I’m not really sure what the reason was yet for that, but I’m just constantly reminding myself that there was a reason why this happened.”