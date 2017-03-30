Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Says She 'Can't Wait to Meet' Baby No. 3 — and Shares Photos of Her Ultrasound!

Kailyn Lowry “can’t wait” for the day when she welcomes her third baby into the world!

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed in a blog post in February that she is pregnant with her third child.

“If you’ve googled my name the past few weeks, the speculation of so many things have surfaced – no one knows what’s true, what’s false and what really goes on in my day-to-day life. Since everyone can’t wait for the confirmation; here it goes. I am pregnant,” the post read.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” the post continued.

On Thursday, the MTV star shared an adorable Instagram post that featured her ultrasound photos next to a notebook for “baby memories & milestones.”

“I can’t wait to meet you,” the expecting mom captioned the sweet photo.

I can't wait to meet you 😊 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

FROM COINAGE: Best Home Improvement Tips for Every Budget

Lowry, 25, is already mom to Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Joe Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Though her third child’s father is currently unknown, she only recently finalized her divorce from Javi. The pair married in a small ceremony in 2012 at a Pennsylvania courthouse before he had to report back to Air Force duty. They then planned a larger wedding a year later when Lowry was pregnant with Lincoln.

On the last season of Teen Mom 2, it was revealed that Lowry had suffered a miscarriage in 2015 with what would have been, her and Javi’s second baby together. She opened up to PEOPLE, prior to the show airing, saying, “I like to think that everything kind of happened for a reason – I’m not really sure what the reason was yet for that, but I’m just constantly reminding myself that there was a reason why this happened.”