Kailyn Lowry is set to have baby No. 3 any day, and she’s taken to Twitter with a possible baby name.

Asking her fans to weigh in on the possible moniker, the Teen Mom 2 star posed the question, “I like last names for first names, how do we feel about Murphy for baby lo?”

Although nearly 80 percent of the respondents voted against the name, Lowry seemed unfazed by her online opposition. Laughing off some of the hecklers, like this user, who roasted Lowry’s potential baby name asking her, “Are you giving birth to a 100-year-old man?”

😂😂 wait I was ctfu at this response then realized it was you 😂 https://t.co/FWuzEEqzhj — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 16, 2017

However, Lowry did seem to think she had plenty of time to decide, even if the baby were to come soon (she recently squashed rumors that she was currently in labor).

Although Lowry also denied she knew the baby’s sex, she still seemed to have a feeling about it.

LOL!!! I still think it's a boy 😂 https://t.co/3tM2E5eNG5 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 17, 2017

As the date approaches, Lowry revealed in a preview of the Teen Mom 2 premiere just how she broke the news to ex Jo Rivera — with whom she shares her first son, Isaac — that she was expecting a third baby.

“Well I am going to start filming about being pregnant,” said Lowry of her latest child-to-be.

Rivera seemed to take it in stride, asking, “That’s crazy, how do you feel about that?”

“I mean, I don’t want to talk about it,” Lowry responded. “But I also feel like I’m seeing all of this s— that Jenelle [Evans] has gone through with having three kids with three people ….”

Lowry and Evans, joined by Leah Messer and Chelsea Hauska DeBoer, will both show what it’s like to navigate life as a mom-to-be of three when Teen Mom 2 returns Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.