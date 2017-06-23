Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Bikini While on Beach Vacation with Her Sons

Kailyn Lowry is soaking up the sun with her boys — and showing off her adorable baby bump while at it!

Since graduating college in May, the Teen Mom 2 star can now fully enjoy her final days as a mother of two before she welcomes her third child.

To partake in some summer fun, the MTV reality star ventured down to St. Thomas with her two sons — Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Joe Rivera) and son Lincoln Marshall, 3 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) — where they’ve been swimming in the crystal clear waters.

“Coki beach & the people were so good to us! 🐠 needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out 💙” Lowry, 25, captioned a family photo of herself and her boys standing together on a gorgeous beach.

The expecting mama also shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her bump and rocking a black and white bikini while wading in the warm waters.

“Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! 😍🐠 No filter needed #gopro,” she captioned the image, which was taken on Coki Beach.

Lowry also shared snapshots of her sons enjoying their summertime vacation, including snorkeling and checking out the local wildlife.

Earlier in the week, Lowry and her boys spent time in Playa de Isla Verde, where she found some seashells while swimming in the ocean.

The MTV star revealed in a blog post in February that she is pregnant with her third child — and confirmed on May 2 that the baby’s father is her friend Chris Lopez.

While the baby’s father has been confirmed, the sex of the baby appears to be even unknown for Lowry. “I bought baby bows today… JUSTTTTT in case we have a girl,” she tweeted on May 11.

In February, Lowry admitted that she was nervous about the pregnancy initially.

“This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she wrote. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”