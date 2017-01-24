Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Welcomes Her Third Child, a Baby Girl!

Congratulations are in order for Jenelle Evans, the Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her third child!

The MTV star and her fiancée David Eason have welcomed their first child together at 10:40am ET on Tuesday, a precious baby girl named Ensley Jolie Eason, shared the new mommy on Instagram.

And she has arrived. 🎀🍼 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Evans is already a mom to two sons — Jace, 7, with ex, Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith.

The 25-year-old was the center of pregnancy rumors for quite some time before announcing her pregnancy publicly. At the time, the reality star took to social media to share a lengthy post about the rumors circulating her and her family.

“I don’t understand what is ‘disappointing’ or ‘sad’?! Why not ask if I’m ok from the car accident?!” a portion of her post read. “Why not be concerned about my health?! I want privacy. All of you disgust me. It’s all about gossip these days… Funny someone else comes out with news they are pregnant and the world is overjoyed.”

The MTV star wound up taking a break from Instagram before ultimately coming back and documenting her third pregnancy.

You are loved little one 💋 #35Weeks #MommaBear #Pregnancy #BabyEnsley A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:39am PST

Evans recently told PEOPLE that Eason is great with her kids.

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” she said at the time. “And he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”