Jenelle Evans Slams Teen Mom 2: ‘We Aren’t Human Beings to MTV’

Jenelle Evans has threatened to quit MTV’s Teen Mom 2 and called the show “not healthy anymore” after Monday’s episode showed marital problems between her and new husband David Eason.

The 25-year-old mom of three slammed MTV producers in an Instagram post early Tuesday, saying the way her relationship with Easton was portrayed was “uncalled for.”

“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for,” she began in the caption alongside a photo of Eason planting a kiss on her cheek. “Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird a– s— from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!”

In the episode, titled “Love You, Mean It,” cameras followed the newlyweds as they planned a photoshoot. Eason appeared to kick the film crew out of the couple’s home, however, all seemed fine the next day.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told [a producer] it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally,” she continued. “They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

She added: “Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got. I told them this last night.”

Evans also shared a screenshot of text messages between her and an apparent MTV official in which she wrote, “You guys are making my marriage look like it’s one big f—— joke so thanks.”

In the same post, she criticized producers for adding subtitles to the episode when her 3-year-old son Kaiser underwent speech therapy.

“I will not stand for the negative s— anymore,” she wrote. “I’ll be off social media for a while to be focusing on solely my family.”

Evans and Eason wed in September. They got engaged in February, just weeks after welcoming their first child together, 9-month-old daughter Ensley Jolie. Along with Kaiser, Evans has an 8-year-old son, Jace, from a previous relationship