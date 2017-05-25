Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Settles on Custody Schedule over Son Jace with Her Mother Barbara

Jenelle Evans has reached a happy resolution in a long-fought custody battle.

The Teen Mom 2 star and her mother, Barbara Evans, have settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with 7-year-old Jace, Jenelle’s attorney Heather D. Kaemmer tells PEOPLE.

A previous order in the Evans v. Evans case was entered in 2010, which stated that Jenelle, 25, could see her oldest child, “as arranged by and at the discretion of the Plaintiff (Barbara Evans) and according to the terms and conditions set out by the Plaintiff,” according to Kaemmer.

In 2015, Jenelle filed a Motion to Modify that Order, requesting the court to award her full custody of her son. (Barbara, with whom Jenelle has long had a tense relationship, maintains primary custody of Jace.)

The case was scheduled for two days of trial beginning May 24, but on Wednesday morning, “the parties re-opened settlement negotiations and were able to come to an agreement before the trial started,” says Kaemmer.

“Barbara and Jenelle settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with Jace,” Kaemmer tells PEOPLE. “The new Order grants Jenelle specific periods of time with Jace so that Barbara no longer has the authority to determine if and when Jenelle can spend time with her son.”

The new order also states that Jenelle has specific ‘visitation’ rights, and she is “now entitled to speak to school personnel and medical personnel and receive information and records regarding Jace directly from them,” according to Kaemmer.

In March 2016, the mother of three opened up to PEOPLE about her attempt to gain full custody of her son.

“Jace recently asked me: ‘When can I live with you again?’ ” Jenelle told PEOPLE. “I said: ‘Well, hopefully by the summer you’ll be living here.’ But that’s all I told him – I don’t want him to know too much right now ’cause it’s really detrimental.”

At the time, Jenelle and her mother kept their distance from one another. “We really don’t talk other than if it’s about Jace, because if we are around each other too much we start arguing,” Jenelle said.

The MTV star — who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith — welcomed Ensley, her third child, on Jan. 24 at 10:40 a.m. with fiancé David Eason.