Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Sets Wedding Date—See the Announcement Photo!

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans has set the date!

The 25-year-old MTV star announced her wedding will take place on Sept. 23 with a cute photo via Instagram and Twitter on Friday, featuring the woods as a background and Evans kissing fiancé David Eason.

I'm ready to make my life forever with you. 👰🏻💋 #SaveTheDate A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

“I’m ready to make my life forever with you. #SaveTheDate,” she wrote in the caption.

Evans and Eason became engaged in February in an Instagram post. “We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” the MTV star wrote alongside a photo of herself flashing a glittering ring and receiving a kiss from Eason. She topped off the photo with emojis of a ring and a red kiss.

The couple share one child together, daughter Ensley Jolie, 6½ months. Evans is also mother to two sons — Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 3, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.

In a new trailer released by MTV on Tuesday, viewers see a pregnant Evans get a surprise proposal from now-fiancé David Eason.

Teen Mom 2‘s eighth season premieres Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.