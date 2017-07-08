Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Sets Wedding Date—See the Announcement Photo!

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans has set the date!
The 25-year-old MTV star announced her wedding will take place on Sept. 23 with a cute photo via Instagram and Twitter on Friday, featuring the woods as a background and Evans kissing fiancé David Eason.
“I’m ready to make my life forever with you. #SaveTheDate,” she wrote in the caption.
Evans and Eason became engaged in February in an Instagram post. “We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” the MTV star wrote alongside a photo of herself flashing a glittering ring and receiving a kiss from Eason. She topped off the photo with emojis of a ring and a red kiss.
The couple share one child together, daughter Ensley Jolie, 6½ months. Evans is also mother to two sons — Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 3, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.
In a new trailer released by MTV on Tuesday, viewers see a pregnant Evans get a surprise proposal from now-fiancé David Eason.
Teen Mom 2‘s eighth season premieres Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.