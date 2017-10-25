Kailyn Lowry's Ex Javi Marroquin Says He's Dating Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus

There’s a new behind-the-scenes romance on MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

Javi Marroquin tells PEOPLE that he and his costar, Briana DeJesus, “decided to make it official” after the reality show reunited them for a reunion taping over the weekend in Los Angeles.

“We are dating,” Marroquin says. “We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush.” DeJesus and MTV did not respond to a request for comment.

While this is the first time Marroquin has declared them official, the pair has been hinting that a relationship was brewing between them on social media in several Instagram posts and tweets.

DeJesus shared a cheeky post on Instagram Sunday of her and Marroquin and captioned the image, “Daddy Javi 😜.”

She followed it up a day later with a photo of them together: “Daddy Javi p2.”

Marroquin also shared two photos of the pair on Instagram.

“Views 👨🏽👸🏽🌆,” he captioned a photo of duo standing side-by-side in front of a city skyline.

“I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY#SCORPION #BAE#CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING#BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA#PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB,” he wrote in a second post.

The reality stars both have children from separate relationships. DeJesus, 23, has two daughters: 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 3-month-old daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Marroquin shares 3-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, who also stars on Teen Mom 2. He has a close relationship with his former-stepson, Isaac, from Lowry’s previous relationship with Jo Rivera.

He visited DeJesus and her sister, Brittney, in Florida in mid-September and shared a photo of the trio sitting together while out on the town.

“Thank you @laurentbaud for taking care of us at @taodowntown last night,” he wrote in the caption of the photo, which captured Marroquin with his arm around DeJesus. “We all had a great time. If y’all are in the city, be sure to hit him up for connect.”

At the end of September, Marroquin returned to Florida with sons Lincoln and Isaac, where they spent time with DeJesus, her daughters and Brittney at a water park.

“Florida was full of Long days, but the kids enjoyed themselves and I got to spend time with these two sissy’s,” he wrote in the caption, referring to DeJesus and her sister. “Surrounded by amazing people this week.”

Although Marroquin is dating his ex-wife’s costar, it seems everything is fine with Lowry.

The pair — who are writing a book together titled, He Said She Said — is currently starring in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, on which Lowry broke down in tears over a simulation of Marroquin’s death in an effort to repair her relationship with her ex.

In an Instagram post in mid-October, Marroquin shared a sweet post of himself kissing Lowry on the cheek.

“Despite everything that happened between us I’m happy we are at a place where we can go to events..have a good time and be civil,” he wrote. “We’re doing a pretty good job raising these kids 🙌🏻 @kaillowry #oneteam.”