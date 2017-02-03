My heart😍❤️ A video posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

Watson is in good hands.

On Thursday, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska shared a precious video of her 7-year-old daughter Aubree holding their family’s newest addition.

“My heart,” the mother of two captioned the video of the new big sister with her baby brother.

Since little Watson Cole’s arrival a little more than a week ago, both Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer have shared adorable photos of their son’s first few days at home.

💙 A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts 😍 @chelseahouska A photo posted by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

“Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts,” DeBoer wrote about his son.

Prior to Watson’s arrival, Houska gushed about how wonderful her husband is and how excited she was to see DeBoer become a new dad.

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!” she wrote on her website. “This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him.”