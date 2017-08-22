Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus' Mom 'Bitter' at Her Pregnant Daughter's Ex as He Rules Out Adoption — 'He's a Quitter!'

Briana DeJesus and her ex Luis officially ruled out placing their baby girl Stella for adoption on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Last week, audiences watched Briana pursue adoption as an option for her then-unborn daughter Stella, and discovered that Luis would need to lose his parental rights in order for the decision to be solely up to her.

While Luis refused to consider adoption, Briana expressed her skepticism that he would be there for her and the baby.

“He’s going to do the bare minimum because he wants to keep this baby,” Briana told her sister Brittany, referring to Luis’ need to provide for her and their baby in order for him to keep his parental rights.

“I’m mentally preparing to keep this baby,” she admitted. “I’m just trying to do the best that I can.”

WATCH: ‘Teen Mom’s’ Briana DeJesus: I Considered Abortion After Getting Pregnant 1 Month into a Relationship That Started at the Club

Briana’s mother, Roxanne, spoke to Luis after the ultrasound appointment he had attended with them, and asked him about the type of father he was committed to being.

“Let’s say she keeps [the baby],” Roxanne said. “And then what?”

“We co-parent,” Luis said.

“Luis, you already have a daughter, and you’re not there,” Roxanne said, referring to Luis’ 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

At lunch, Roxanne told Briana that Luis was “not going to be there” for her and Stella.

“One, he doesn’t want adoption. Two, he’s not going to be there, which makes me very bitter,” Roxanne said. “He’s a quitter! He’s a f—— quitter.”

Briana refused to dwell on it: “I’m not going to sit here and have a pity party because he doesn’t want to go through with the adoption. Now we gotta figure out what we’re going to do for this baby on our end.”

“[We’re going to] have this f—— baby in the f—— house with us and enjoy her like we enjoyed Nova,” Briana continued.

Her mother gave her one final warning: “Just be ready because he’s not going to be there.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.