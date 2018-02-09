How Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Inspired Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus’ Next Baby Name

Kylie Jenner has a member of Teen Mom Nation in her corner.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star became a first-time mom this month, when she welcomed her daughter into the world on Feb. 1.

On Tuesday, after months of speculation, Jenner, 20, revealed that her daughter’s name is Stormi Webster (she is taking the surname of her father, rapper Travis Scott, who was born Jacques Webster).

Teen Mom 2‘s Briana DeJesus, 23, praised the name choice — and shared a potential name that she’d give to her “next baby.”

“Stormi is such a cute name, now I don’t feel bad for naming my next baby whimsy,” tweeted mother of two DeJesus — she shares 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 7-month-old daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez — adding both a heart and crying face emoji.

While the meaning of Stormi’s name has yet to be revealed, her famous father does have a history of honoring his family when it comes to choosing names.

In a 2015 interview with Complex, the “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker shared that the origin story of the “Travis Scott” moniker was a tribute to his beloved uncle. “My favorite uncle’s name is Travis. [He’s] just smart and cool. The Scott comes from him, too, that was his nickname,” he said.

“I was, like, man, if I wanted to be a rapper I wanted to be [him]. He has this ill-ass crib, is fresh as hell, has all this land. [He] is smooth. Travis is smooth. I’ve always been smooth,” he added.

Since welcoming her daughter into the world, Jenner has been leaning on the support of her famous family.

“She is surrounded by her and [boyfriend Travis Scott‘s] family,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”

“All she talks about is her baby girl,” said the source, who added that Jenner is “still over the moon” about her new addition.