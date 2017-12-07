Teen Mom 2‘s Adam Lind has been arrested.

The father of Chelsea DeBoer‘s first child, 8-year-old Aubree Skye, was arrested Tuesday in South Dakota for violating his no-contact order, PEOPLE confirms.

Lind, 28 was held at the Minnehaha County Jail and was released on Wednesday, an officer tells PEOPLE.

Adam Lind and Chelsea DeBoer MTV

His arrest follows multiple past run-ins with the law.

In November, the fitness enthusiast was reportedly arrested when his ex-girlfriend, Stasia Huber, received an order of protection against him, according to Radar Online.

Lind was also previously arrested for driving under the influence as well as driving without a license, which was talked about on Teen Mom 2. He also tested positive for methamphetamines during an August episode of the reality TV show.

“It’s very serious — and it is scary,” DeBoer told an MTV producer during the episode. “If I had my choice, I don’t want her in the house because he’s doing drugs. Obviously, he’s probably doing them at his house, you know? I mean, hopefully, his parents were doing their supervision … so that she didn’t see much.”

He first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and later Teen Mom 2 as his relationship with DeBoer dissolved and they tried to co-parent. Though he rarely appears on the MTV show, he and DeBoer continue to face issues with his lack of involvement in Aubree’s life.

He is also father to another daughter, Paislee, from a previous relationship.

DeBoer (neé Houska) married Cole DeBoer in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Watson Cole, in January.