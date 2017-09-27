Taylor Swift Sent Victoria Arlen Flowers After She Danced to 'Look What You Made Me Do' on DWTS

Wishes from Taylor Swift make for a truly happy birthday. After Victoria Arlen danced to the singer’s hit “Look What You Made Me Do” on Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars, Swift sent her flowers with a sweet note.

“Victoria, you are incredible and I was so honored you danced to my song. I’m so inspired by you. Love, Taylor,” Arlen, who turned 23 Tuesday, read aloud after cohost Erin Andrews presented the paralympian with the gift.

For Arlen, the song choice made perfect sense. “I danced to her song ’22’ when I turned 22 on my last birthday, so I danced to her yesterday for this birthday,” she explained.

PEOPLE’s special issue 25 Seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is on stands now.

The DWTS family also presented the ESPN host with a bright pink cake — the color she wore on the season 25 premiere to remind her of her first wheelchair, crutches and leg brace — topped with a disco ball.

A new age ushered in fresh bout of confidence for Arlen, who exposed her legs for the first time on the show Tuesday. The milestone comes just one year after she regained the ability to walk following almost four years in a vegetative state due to her transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis.

RELATED VIDEO: Bruno Toniolis Most Insane Dancing With the Stars Moments

“It’s putting on a whole different character and that’s very daunting for me,” Arlen said in rehearsal with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Getting out of her comfort zone paid off for the pair; They earned a score of 20 out of 30 from the judges on Latin night.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.