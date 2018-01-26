Taylor Kitsch Weighs in on How #MeToo Is Changing the Industry: 'It's Very Empowering to See'

Taylor Kitsch is standing by the millions of women who have shared their stories of abuse under the popular hashtag #MeToo.

In an interview with PEOPLE Now that aired Friday, the 36-year-old actor opened up about how their stories are changing Hollywood.

“I think it’s amazing,” he said. “Just that they’re being heard and there’s a voice now. And it’s very empowering to see it and I think it’s a great thing to have. To talk about and be able to talk about it and not suffer or fear you’re going to be penalized if you do. So I think it’s a great thing.”

Kitsch’s words comes as the Time’s Up movement continues to grow. With more than 300 figures in the entertainment industry signed on (including Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and Nicole Kidman), the initiative aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.