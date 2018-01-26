Taylor Kitsch Weighs in on How #MeToo Is Changing the Industry: 'It's Very Empowering to See'

Taylor Kitsch is standing by the millions of women who have shared their stories of abuse under the popular hashtag #MeToo.
In an interview with PEOPLE Now that aired Friday, the 36-year-old actor opened up about how their stories are changing Hollywood.
“I think it’s amazing,” he said. “Just that they’re being heard and there’s a voice now. And it’s very empowering to see it and I think it’s a great thing to have. To talk about and be able to talk about it and not suffer or fear you’re going to be penalized if you do. So I think it’s a great thing.”
Kitsch’s words comes as the Time’s Up movement continues to grow. With more than 300 figures in the entertainment industry signed on (including Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and Nicole Kidman), the initiative aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.
To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.
It has raised more than $15 million for a legal defense fund for people who have experienced workplace harassment, and featured prominently at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.
Kitsch, known for his breakout role as Tim Riggins on NBC’s Friday Night Lights, returned to TV this month in Waco — the six-part miniseries that deconstructs the 1993 siege of cult-leader David Koresh and his group, the Branch Davidians.
Waco airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on Paramount Network.