Tatum O’Neal Apologizes to Wendy Williams for Calling Her Crazy: ‘I Should Not Have Said It’

Tatum O’Neal has apologized to Wendy Williams after saying the TV host was crazy during a radio interview.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Michelle Collins” show on Wednesday, the Academy Award-winning actress, 54, called Williams “crazy, like literally,” according to The Daily Mail.

O’Neal’s comment was made after she had sat down for an interview on Williams’ show, and the TV host, 53, had asked about her history of sexual abuse, her past struggles with body image, and whether her father had let her use cocaine, which the actress quickly denied.

Apologizing for her comments, O’Neal explained on Twitter that she was a huge fan of Williams and didn’t mean what she said. “I sent a note to @WendyWilliams today,” her message began, adding that she had made the comment “off the cuff” during the radio show.

“I am a Womans woman and I think now is the time for women to be there for one another. Not tear each other down,” she continued.

I sent a note to @WendyWilliams today. Before I I was aware that my off the cuff remarks were caught on air on a radio show I did yesterday. I am a Womans woman and I think now is the time for woman to be there for one another . Not tear each other down. — Tatum O'neal (@Tatum_Oneal) March 29, 2018

O’Neal went on to say that she had wanted to talk to Williams — who recently returned to her show after taking some time off due to complications surrounding her Graves’ disease (an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland) — about her new movie, God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, and not details from her personal life, which she detailed in her 2002 book A Paper Life.

“There are plenty of YouTube Oprah interview’s for that,” she wrote.

Concluding, she added, “I don’t think you are crazy. I am a huge fan. We need to support each other . Love, T.”

Cont . @WendyWilliams i was late because of what I was not able to properly articulate on the show because there was a procession on 5 th Ave for a fireman who had been killed the other day on Ed Norton’s new movie in BK . I was hoping to talk to you about — Tatum O'neal (@Tatum_Oneal) March 29, 2018

Cont @WendyWilliams about the new move @GodsNotDeadFilm the film I am in . Not the book I put out in 2002 . There are plenty of YouTube Oprah interview’s for that. I don’t think you are crazy. I am a huge fan. We need to support each other . Love, T — Tatum O'neal (@Tatum_Oneal) March 29, 2018

Shortly after she posted her own apology, the actress also responded to a tweet from TooFab about her radio comment, claiming that she had meant it to be taken as a joke.

“I don’t believe this at all. It was meant as a joke. But I should not have said it. I feel bad,” she wrote.

I don’t believe this at all. It was meant as a joke . But I should not have said it . I feel bad . I am all about empowering woman . — Tatum O'neal (@Tatum_Oneal) March 29, 2018

Not happy about my words here . Should not have said them period . My bad — Tatum O'neal (@Tatum_Oneal) March 29, 2018

In a separate tweet, O’Neal added that she was “not happy about my words here” and that she “should not have said them period.”