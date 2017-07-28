Tarek El Moussa Says His ‘Number One Goal in Life’ Is to Be the ‘Best Dad’ as He Admits Fatherhood ‘Is Not Easy’

Tarek El Moussa is prioritizing his role as a father over everything else in his life.

The Flip or Flop star shared a touching post to Instagram on Thursday, in which he reflected on being a dad.

“Well…my kids go home today and I’m sitting in my car on set as I write this,” the father of two wrote in the caption, which accompanied an image of the dictionary’s definition of the word “dad.”

“Being a dad is not easy,” he admitted, and added, “it takes love, hard work, patience and the understanding that everything you do today around your children will affect them for the rest of their lives.”

Tarek, who quietly split from his wife Christina last year, said that he is making it his goal to be a good father to their children: daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 23 months.

“My number one goal in life that I WILL accomplish is being the best dad, friend and mentor to my children,” Tarek wrote. “I just love them so much and I want them to live the best life ever! I ❤️❤️❤️ you Tay and Bray!!”

The HGTV couple split in May 2016 — after a tearful Christina called 911 reporting Tarek had taken a gun into a forested park behind their Yorba Linda, California, home — but continued to publicly play house through December 2016 when holiday-themed promos featuring the pair were airing on HGTV even as news of their split broke. Tarek filed for divorce from his wife after seven years of marriage, his lawyer confirmed to PEOPLE in January.

In March, Tarek, who is currently living in Newport Beach, told PEOPLE that he’s currently “adjusting” to splitting custody of the kids “pretty much 50-50” with Christina.

“We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit — that we’re still a family even if we’re not together,’ ” said Tarek.

Despite their differences, Tarek and Christina are putting the well-being of their children first.

“For the kids, no matter what — even if I wanted to, which I don’t — I couldn’t hate my ex-wife, well almost ex-wife,” Tarek told Andy Cohen in June. “When we go to school activities, sporting events, we will sit right next to each other.”