Tarek El Moussa on His New Style and Fit Body: ‘Is This a Midlife Crisis?’

Tarek El Moussa knows he’s been going through a lot of changes lately — and even he is starting to worry.

The 36-year-old Flip or Flop star addressed his buff new body and cleaned-up style on Instagram Friday, wondering if he’s going through a mid-life crisis.

“OH NO!!” he wrote. “New #clothing.. New #hairstyle…. #No more sandals!! Half #naked pics!!! Is this a mid life crisis??”

The caption came attached to a photo of El Moussa’s hip haircut. “My sister hooked up the new #hollyweird hair style @l33hairartistry…,” he said. “Looking pretty fly for an #old guy!!”

El Moussa has spent the past three years battling thyroid and testicular cancer and suffering through a debilitating back injury — which took a tough physical toll on his body.

He previously told PEOPLE the time was “the most difficult of my life” – the worst part of battling cancer not being the radiation or surgery, but the months after. During that time, he suffered from heart palpitations and hormone imbalances that led him to gain 40 lbs. Tarek then threw out his back in 2014, and proceeded to lose 70 lbs. when he was stuck in bed after back surgery.

The HGTV celebrity was also going through tough times with estranged wife Christina. The couple, who had been married for seven years, announced their divorce to PEOPLE in December. They have two children together — daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months.