Cause to Celebrate: Tarek El Moussa Marks 3 Years Cancer-Free amid Divorce Proceedings

Tarek El Moussa is counting his blessing as he reveals that he remains cancer-free after three years.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the father of two shared a text exchange between himself and his doctor, announcing to fans that he has a clean bill of health.

“Still #cancer#free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!!” he wrote alongside the screenshot. “Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I’m finally at UCLA and I’m on the right doses of medication.”

“People don’t know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!!” Tarek added.

Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Story: How the Pressures of Fame Impacted Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Marriage

In 2013, the real estate guru was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after a fan emailed producers saying she noticed a lump on his neck, prompting him to have a biopsy.

“I was having a harder time swallowing, and this lump was getting bigger,” Tarek told PEOPLE after his diagnosis. “I actually went to the doctor twice for it, and they said it’s nothing.”

The cancer then spread to Tarek’s lymph nodes and he had to undergo radioactive iodine therapy. He has since been in remission.

The good news comes after a trying year for the Flip or Flop star. In early December, he and his wife Christina announced their split after 7 years of marriage. The couple wed in 2009 and have two children: Brayden, 1, and a 6-year-old daughter Taylor.