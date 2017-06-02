Tarek El Moussa Says He 'Loves Going on Dates' — and 'Would Absolutely be Open' to Going on The Bachelor

Tarek El Moussa is enjoying the single life!

Since the Flip or Flop star announced that he was splitting from his wife Christina El Moussa after seven years of marriage in a joint statement to PEOPLE in December (noting a shocking incident involving a gun at their home in May), the father of two has been embracing the new stage of life that he finds himself in — which includes dating.

“I’ve really never been single before. It’s a whole new life and I’m having a lot of fun. I’m just a free spirit,” the father of two told E! News. “I’m happy. I love going on dates. I like meeting girls.”

RELATED VIDEO: Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina El Moussa Make First Joint Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement

In the time since the couple called it quits, Tarek admitted that “to meet girls is a lot easier than it’s ever been,” and he’s “dating a few people.”

Although Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1, with Christina, is the star of a hit HGTV show, he isn’t opposed to trying his hand at another reality series.

Asked if he would be open to doing The Bachelor, or a show similar to it, Tarek gave the green light.

“I would be open to that,” he revealed. “I would absolutely be open to that.”

But would he ever be open to getting back with Christina?

While he admitted to E!’s Daily Pop that he would “of course” dip back in the ex pond, it wouldn’t be with the mother of his two children: “I don’t think it would be with Christina.”

“I’m a dad half the time, I’m a single guy half the time, so I have at this point in my life the best of both worlds after the separation,” he said. “But being a dad is number one. I absolutely love it. My kids are my life and I’m very, very grateful that I’m able to be there for them.”

“I’m open for dating shows,” said Tarek. “I’m ready to date and be healthy. I mean, the last three years have really kicked my butt: cancer, cancer, back, 50-pound weight swing. I’m finally in a place where I’m healthy, happy and I’m ready to move forward.”