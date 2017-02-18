Tarek El Moussa is flipping for his kids!

The 35-year-old father of two was joined on the set of his hit HGTV show Flip or Flop by his 1-year-old son Brayden and 6-year-old daughter Taylor on Friday.

In the caption of his Instagram photo of the trio, El Moussa gushed about his little ones and being able to spend family time together on set.

“On #set today with my #loves!!” he wrote. “I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside the Split of Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina El Moussa

El Moussa has continued to work on his home renovation and resale show with his estranged wife Christina El Moussa . The couple announced their split in December after 7 years of marriage.

Despite their relationship issues, the the former couple have no plans to end their HGTV show. On Feb. 10, they made their first joint public appearance since announcing their divorce at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas.

In late January, a source told PEOPLE that Tarek and Christina “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.”

I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

All appears well on set so far.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Christina thanked the “amazing crew” she and estranged husband share on the home renovation show for their hard work on season 7.

“I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys … filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I [heart emoji] each and every one of you,” she wrote alongside a photo of her, her husband, and the smiling crew.