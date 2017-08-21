Tarek El Moussa Celebrates His 36th Birthday with His Children — See the Pics!

Happy birthday, Tarek El Moussa!

The Flip or Flop star celebrated his 36th birthday with his children on Monday, taking to Instagram to share photos of the celebration.

“Daddy’s b-day!! WOW I can’t believe I turned 36 today!!” El Moussa wrote in the caption of a photo gallery. “Brayden was born 4 hours before my birthday!”

“My kids are just full of joy and happiness and I’m the luckiest father alive!!!! … OH AND ME AND MY DAD FINALLY TOOK A PIC!!! He’s in the slideshow!”

Happy Birthday to my BIG BOY!!!! I can't believe my little homie is 2 years old!!! LOL he attacked the cake!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

The day before his birthday, El Moussa celebrated his son Brayden’s second birthday, alongside their friends and family.

“Happy Birthday to my BIG BOY!!!! I can’t believe my little homie is 2 years old!!! LOL he attacked the cake!!” he wrote in the caption of the video he posted.

El Moussa’s ex Christina, whom he shares his son and daughter Taylor, 6, with, submitted her divorce documents last week — six months after Tarek filed and requested spousal support.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 34-year-old mother of two cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split from Tarek. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of their two kids.

Christina also requested spousal support from Tarek and asks the court to terminate his spousal support request that was filed along with his divorce petition in January and that he be responsible for all legal costs she incurs as part of the divorce proceedings.