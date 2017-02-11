Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina El Moussa Make First Joint Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement

Tarek and Christina El Moussa continue to work together amid their divorce.

The Flip or Flop stars made their first joint public appearance on Friday evening when they spoke at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas.

“Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether,” Tarek, 35, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him and his soon-to-be ex-wife.

One month prior to Friday’s event, Tarek filed for divorce from Christina after seven years of marriage.

Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit … great meeting our students ❤ A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

The pair, who are parents to son Brayden, 1, and 6-year-old daughter Taylor, first revealed their split on Dec. 12 in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, noting an altercation in May 2016 involving a gun that prompted police to visit their Southern California home.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” Tarek and Christina said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The El Moussas, who wed in 2009, said they sought counseling to “sort out” the relationship and decided to separate while evaluating “the future of our marriage.”

As they continue to co-parent their two children, they also do not want to part ways on filming their hit HGTV show.

In late January, a source told PEOPLE that Tarek and Christina “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.”