Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden: 5 Things to Know About the Former Football Player

Taraji P. Henson is an engaged woman.

The actress announced that she’s set to wed former Super Bowl-winning NFL star Kelvin Hayden on Monday.

Sharing a photo of her new diamond on Instagram, Henson wrote, “I said yes y’all!!!”

“He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!,” continued Henson on Instagram. Adding several emojis, Henson wrote, “😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋💋💋.”

Henson, 47, and Hayden, 34, first confirmed their relationship back in December.

So who is Henson’s new fiancè? Here are five things to know about Hayden.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Inset: Taraji P. Henson/Instagram

1. He played in the NFL.

After playing football at the University of Illinois, Hayden was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played cornerback for the team for five years, racking up an impressive 239 tackles and nine interceptions. In fact, his first interception occurred during the Super Bowl XLI.

In 2011, he was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he played for one year before signing with the Chicago Bears.

After one year with the Bears, Hayden was placed on injury reserved due to a torn hamstring. He was released in 2014.

2. He owns a gym

Hayden is the co-founder of Kärpā ˈDēem gym in Chicago. He regularly posts photos of himself working out on his Instagram.

3. Henson and Hayden were first spotted together in 2015.

In December 2015, the couple was photographed holding hands on the beach by paparazzi.

Henson, who is notoriously private about her personal life, confirmed the relationship during a special episode of ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl! podcast in December while chatting with hosts and editors Cori Murray, Charli Penn and Yolanda Sangweni.

“I’m happy in my personal life,” she said. “Finally it has happened to me!”

“I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she added. “I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.”

4. They are both parents

Henson is the mother of a 24-year-old son Marcell Johnson. The actress previously revealed that she raised Marcell on her own after leaving her abusive ex-boyfriend.

“I know I’m not the only one, but people marvel about the fact that I am a single mother and I did make it,” she said.

The former football player also proudly flaunts his parental status on Instagram, listing “Father” in his bio.

5. He’s her No. 1 fan!

Earlier this year, the Golden Globe-winning actress told PEOPLE that Hayden is supportive of all of her projects, saying, “He likes it all.”

“He’s just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn’t really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me.”