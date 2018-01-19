Taraji P. Henson Says Boyfriend Kelvin Hayden Is Her 'No. 1 Fan': 'He Loves Me for Me'

Taraji P. Henson is a woman in love!

PEOPLE caught up with the Empire star on Thursday at Lip Sync Battle‘s live Michael Jackson celebration, and she had some sweet words to share about her boyfriend, former Super Bowl-winning NFL star Kelvin Hayden.

When asked if her man was on site to support her, Henson, 47, told reporters he was back in Chicago — but was definitely tuning in.

“He’s watching right now,” she said. “I just got off FaceTime with him. He was like, ‘Baby, I’m watching right now!’ It doesn’t make me nervous, because he supports me.”



As for his favorite project of hers?

“He doesn’t really have one — he likes it all,” said the Golden Globe-winning actress. “He’s just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn’t really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me.”

Henson confirmed her then-rumored relationship with Hayden, 34, during a special episode of ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl! podcast in December while chatting with hosts and editors Cori Murray, Charli Penn and Yolanda Sangweni.

“I’m happy in my personal life,” she said. “Finally it has happened to me!”

“I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she added. “I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.”