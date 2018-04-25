Tamron Hall Shares Selfie Driving Past Today Show Studio Over a Year After NBC Exit: 'Heyyyyy'

Tamron Hall is waving at her old stomping grounds.

On Wednesday, the former Today show and MSNBC anchor shared a photo of herself driving past the NBC studios in Manhattan.

“Heyyyyy,” she wrote, offering no further explanation.

The curious selfie comes over a year after NBC announced in February 2017 that Hall, who worked for 10 years at the network, would be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expired at the end of the month. The announcement came just days after Hall learned that former Fox News star Megyn Kelly would be replacing the slot held by Hall and her co-anchor Al Roker.

The fallout from the news left many shocked, including top brass at the network.

“We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave but we wish her all of the best,” NBC said at the time in a joint statement with Hall, who added she was “excited about the next chapter.”

After she left the network, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Hall was equal parts furious, hurt and offended that she was essentially losing her highest profile role, with one insider explaining that Hall “wasn’t going to settle for sitting on the sidelines.”

“Tamron’s a woman of integrity,” added the anchor’s good friend, TV writer-producer Mara Brock Akil, who used Hall as the muse for Gabrielle Union’s career-driven character on the hit BET show Being Mary Jane. “And she’s writing her own story.”

Last July — three months before an onslaught of sexual assault allegations were leveled against Harvey Weinstein — Hall, 47, signed a talk-show development deal with the Weinstein Company. She told the Huffington Post in October that she was working with her agents to figure out the next steps after the scandal.

Hall currently hosts Investigation Discovery’s Deadline Crime, which chronicles stories of crimes against women.