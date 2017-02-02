‘Today Was a Good Day!’ Find Out How Tamron Hall Made Her First 24 Hours Count After NBC Exit

Tamron Hall is paying it forward.

The Today show anchor took to social media on Thursday to thank her fans and followers for their support — a day after it was announced that she will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month — and encouraged them to follow in her footsteps by donating to organizations and non-profits that are in need.

“Okay, what have I been doing all day today? First of all, thank you guys so much for all your sweet social media messages. It’s meant so much to me,” Hall, 46, said in a home video posted to Twitter.

“These are good times for everybody and good times for one of my favorite organizations: Housing Works. So this is what I’ve been doing all day. I have Jimmy Choos, Christian Louboutin, I’ve got work clothes, I’ve got party clothes. I have packed up a mother load headed to Housing Works to donate all of these things,” said Hall, and added, “Hopefully you will support them. They’re an amazing organization. And look — you get a whole lot of my stuff. See you soon! Bye.”

In addition to the video, Hall tweeted: “Today was a good day!!! Thank y’all so much. # tamcam.”

It was announced last week that Megyn Kelly, who left Fox News last month for a new role at NBC News, is set to host an hour of the Today Show, replacing the slot held by Hall and her co-anchor Al Roker.

“Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks,” read a statement from NBC News on Wednesday. “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Hall said in a statement released via the network. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

