Tamron Hall Lands Daytime Talk Show 5 Months After Today Show Exit

Tamron Hall has a brand-new gig.

Weinstein Television announced on Wednesday that they are developing a daytime talk show with the former Today show and MSNBC anchor, who announced her departure in February.

Hall, 46, will co-create the show alongside Weinstein Television, a division of The Weinstein Company, serving as host and executive producer of the series. Hall will also work with The Weinstein Company to develop additional non-scripted programming.

Still currently untitled, Hall’s daily talk show — shot in front of a live studio audience — will feature a mix of current events, human interest stories and in-depth celebrity and newsmaker interviews. “I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead,” said Weinstein Company Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein in a statement. “Tamron is far and away that person. She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.” FROM PEN: What Ryan Seacrest Needs to Know About Kelly Ripa, According to Andy Cohen

NBC announced in February that Hall, who served 10 years at the network, would be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expired at the end of the month. The announcement came just days after Hall learned that former Fox News star Megyn Kelly would be replacing the slot held by Hall and her co-anchor Al Roker.

After she left the network, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE that Hall “wasn’t going to settle for sitting on the sidelines.”

“Tamron’s a woman of integrity,” added the anchor’s good friend, TV writer-producer Mara Brock Akil, who used Hall as the muse for Gabrielle Union’s career-driven character on the hit BET show Being Mary Jane. “And she’s writing her own story.”

Hall most recently addressed the news of her NBC exit at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s Summit Salute in March.

“It’s a job. It doesn’t define me. It doesn’t determine what I do … how I treat people,” she said, according to Page Six. “I’m going to always look you in your face and say, ‘Thank you’ and ‘Please’ — and if you make me mad, a good cuss word — but in the end, a title can’t define you.”

“When your card no longer says anything beneath it, but your name, are you still you?” she added. “Can you still savor the victory — the moment that you were able to take that dream? I never imagined that I would be on the Today show.”