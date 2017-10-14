Tamra Judge Jumps on Her Broom Early Ahead of Halloween in Amazing Witch Selfie

Tamra Judge marked Friday 13th in spook-tacular fashion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 50, threw a witches party and really got into the spirit with an amazing Halloween-ready look.

“Witch selfie 🤳 trying out reunion looks 😳 thoughts? 😂 #benice#ReunionStrong,” she joked in the caption.

The finale for the hit Bravo show airs on Oct. 23, so she has plenty of time to find a look.

"Two witches just hanging out on a Friday night @veronica_richardson_"

In a second photo shared on Instagram, Judge poses alongside close friend Veronica Richardson in a little black dress with shoulder cutouts, a silver wig and black lipstick.

Richardson could also win a best costume award with a silver dress, silver crown and white hair, complete with ice queen makeup of silver eyeshadow and highlight.

“Two witches just hanging out on a Friday night @veronica_richardson_,” Judge’s caption read.

Judge’s anticipation of the RHOC reunion comes after she tried to fracture her relationship with former friend Vicki Gunvalson.

On Monday night’s episode, the two had a heated sit-down where they struggled to make amends.

Starting from the get-go tensions were high. “I just want to get to a place where we’re going to be kind and stop this madness,” Gunvalson said, moments after a montage of the two’s past plays out. “We’ve got way too much history…”

“But I am kind to you. I’m being very kind to you,” Judge responded.

“In your mind you are,” Gunvalson said, twisting her fingers around her head.

The move doesn’t sit well with Judge. “What does that mean?” she asked

“I’m just saying in your mind, you’re kind to me,” Gunvalson said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.