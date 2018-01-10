Tamra Judge Reveals She Had a Skin Biopsy Done on Her Breast: 'First My Butt Now My Boob'

Tamra Judge isn’t hiding her scars.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her bandages from a skin biopsy she had done on her breast, as well as a closeup of the procedure and her stitches in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“First my butt now my boob,” Judge, 50, captioned the photos, referencing how she had to have surgery in October after discovering melanoma on the left cheek of her bottom.

“Whole new meaning to T&A #skincheck #keeponkeepingon,” Judge concluded the caption.

The mother of four has long been open about her skin cancer diagnosis and has consistently urged her followers to get skin checks on social media. Judge revealed that she found the cancerous mole on her butt cheek in late August and that she had to put her bodybuilding plans on hold to remove it.

“I work out hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening now. It looks like God has a different plan for me,” Judge shared at the time, along with a photo of the mole. “I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle … I had no idea!”

After her October surgery, she posted on Twitter and Instagram that she was melanoma free.

Judge previously had three spots that turned out to be basal cell skin cancer, and one squamous cell skin cancer, all of which can be treated with early detection and by quickly removing the skin cells.

“Your health is number one,” Judge previously told PEOPLE. “Everything else kind of comes after.”