Tamra Judge Says Her Relationship with Estranged Daughter Is ‘Still Very Difficult’ but They’re ‘Making Progress’

Tamra Judge and her daughter are finally on the path to reconciliation.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has had an up and down relationship with her eldest daughter, Sidney, throughout the past few years, but things have recently taken a turn for the better.

“We’re making progress. Every day is a step forward and we’re just really trying to bring the family back together,” Judge, 49, told The Daily Dish.

“She’s amazing. She’s doing great. She graduated from high school, going off to college, and I’m just really proud of her,” Judge continued about Sidney, 18.

Though the mother and daughter are making strides in bettering their bond, Judge acknowledged that “it’s still very difficult.”

“We’ve had a long journey and we’re making progress, which is good,” she said, and added, “And if I can just help other people — I think the worst thing is, most people think they’re the only ones going through it. People don’t want to talk about it. People don’t share it. I’ve had neighbors come up to me and say, ‘I’m going through the same thing.’ ”

“It’s just a very difficult, difficult thing to deal with,” she added.

“It’s really something I’ve tried to protect, you know, for my daughter of course. Try to protect her and not try to talk about it too much,” said Judge.

Since she began starring on the reality series over a decade ago, the personal ups and downs of Judge’s life have been shared with the world, including her messy divorce from Simon Barney, meeting and marrying now-husband Eddie Judge, and her estranged relationship with Sidney.

Judge revealed in the season 10 reunion that Sidney had been living with Simon, and hadn’t seen her mother in two years, while son Spencer, on the other hand, had been living with Judge full time and didn’t speak to Simon.

But last month, Judge reunited with her daughter for her high school graduation, which the RHOC star attended with her ex-husband, Simon, their two other children — Spencer, 17, and Sophia — and her oldest child, Ryan Vieth.

“So many things to be proud of this month. Our family has come a long way and I couldn’t be happier,” Judge captioned a sweet family photo.

“Simon and I are so proud of these amazing, smart, funny, beautiful & crazy kids,” she continued. “Congrats Sidney ❤️ your smile lightens up the room and your future is so bright.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.