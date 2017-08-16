Tamra Judge‘s scar might not “look pretty,” but it serves as a daily reminder of the reality of skin cancer.

In January, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about having two spots removed, one of which left a scar on her arm.

During Monday evening’s RHOC episode, Judge, 49, addressed the scar in a tweet. “Ugh that scar on my arm doesn’t look pretty. Skin cancer Surgury,” she wrote, and encouraged her fans: “Reminder to get your skin checked. I go back Wednesday for check up.”

The Bravo personality also revealed that she had a checkup scheduled for Wednesday, when she would be getting two new spots assessed. “I have two new spots im getting checked on Wednesday,” she responded to a fellow Twitter user, and replied to another: “I’ve had so many basil cell spots removed. Was expecting that was the case last time but it wasn’t.”

On Jan. 3, Judge underwent surgery for the spots and shared before and after pictures; she also encouraged fans to have their own skin checked out.

“Let’s do this Dr Litchfield @cacoastalderm having two spots cut out today 😫. Get your skin checked my friends it could save your life,” she wrote on Instagram.

“All done ✅. Get your skin checked,” she wrote a few hours later, which accompanied two photos of her scars. “The arm spot was a squamous cell skin cancer and the leg was a moderately atypical mole.”

Thankfully, her body was free from skin cancer when she went in for her check up almost two weeks later.

“It might not look pretty but my margins came back clear. Woot woot 🎊 Big thank you to @cacoastalderm see you Tuesday to get my stitches out. #skincancerbegone. I think scars are sexy 😏,” she captioned a photo of herself showing off her scar on Jan. 13.

Last year, the mother of four decided she wanted to transform her body and began training to compete in a bodybuilding competition.

“To me, it was never about getting on stage and winning,” Judge told PEOPLE. “It was more about setting a goal for myself and completing it. That’s what I did. That was the rewarding part.”

As for what actually sparked the decision to set that goal?

“I was at the age where a lot of women’s bodies start to go through menopause, and I’d been seeing some changes in my body and I didn’t like it,” Judge said.

At the end of the day, there’s one thing that comes first: “You’re working out to be healthy,” Judge said. “Your health is number one. Everything else kind of comes after.”

“We can eat healthy and work out, but not all of us are going to be a size 0,” she added. “As long as you’re healthy, that’s all that really matters.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.