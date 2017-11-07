Tamra Judge Says She's 'Very Hopeful' About Reconciling with Estranged Daughter Sidney Barney

Tamra Judge is hopeful that she will one day reconcile with her eldest daughter.

“[There’s] not a whole lot of movement between the two of us,” Judge, 50, told Entertainment Tonight about where her relationship stands with 18-year-old Sidney Barney.

“But I’m very hopeful, because I feel like if she’s removed from [home] — she’s [at college] out of state — she’s on the East Coast, so just the fact that she’s living on her own and thinking on her own, I think it will be really good for her,” Judge continued. “I really do.”

The mother and daughter’s relationship has been a roller-coaster ride over the past few years, and recently took a downward turn when the Real Housewives of Orange County star was put on blast by Sidney in a lengthy Facebook rant in August. Sidney expressed her disinterest in the Bravo reality show, on which her mother has been a cast member since season 3 in 2007, and set the record straight on the status of their relationship.

“I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publically [sic] as I don’t want to be associated with her or the show,” Sidney began her post.

During the season 10 reunion, Judge revealed that she hadn’t seen Sidney in two years, and that her daughter had been living with ex-husband Simon Barney, from whom Judge had a messy divorce.

While Judge previously spoke as to why her daughter was living with Simon, Sidney revealed in her post that she chose to leave because she “realized what [Tamra] was doing along with other things that were toxic,” calling the Bravo personality “the true parent alienator.”

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me,” Sidney detailed.

One specific account that made Sidney want to separate herself from her mother was regarding photos taken during her high school graduation, which Judge shared on her Instagram account.

“[My father] forced me to let [Tamra] come to my graduation because it was a milestone. When I told my mother that she could come I gave her a few conditions. All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney recalled.

“Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” the teenager continued. “But Again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one elses fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.”

Although the pair’s relationship is strained, Judge only sees the best in her daughter.

“She’s a good girl,” Judge told ET. “I think we’re a lot alike … I know it’s gonna turn out really well.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.