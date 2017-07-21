Tamera Mowry-Housely Says the Sister, Sister Reboot Is 'Moving Forward': 'We're Just as Eager' as Fans

They know how much we’ve missed them.

The Real host Tamera Mowry-Housely tells PEOPLE while chatting about her partnership with GoodNites Nighttime Underwear that her and twin Tia Mowry-Hardrict‘s beloved ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister is getting closer to returning to air.

“We’re meeting with writers and producers because we wanna make sure it’s all a great fit, but we are progressively moving forward to make this happen,” Tamera says of a potential reboot.

Airing from 1994–99, Sister, Sister chronicled the lives of identical twins switched at birth who, after meeting at the mall, move in together with their respective single adoptive mother and single adoptive father.

“We want to make sure that it is great TV and that it’s gonna be fun,” explains the 39-year-old. “We appreciate all of our fans’ eagerness because we are just as eager as you guys are.”

Back in 2015, Tamera’s sister first teased a potential reboot, telling Meredith Vieira, “It’s just all about timing … so we’ll see. The fans, they really want it, so we’ll give it to them, probably.”

Just last month, Tia reignited the fervor for a Sister, Sister return, telling Nylon that she and Tamera are looking “for a producer and writer” who can “be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show.”

Admitted the actress, “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”