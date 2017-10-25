Tamar Braxton Removes Her Wedding Ring as She Fights with Now Estranged Husband Vince Herbert

Just hours after news broke that Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert have called it quits, a sneak peek at the new season of their reality show is shedding light on their strained marriage.

In the explosive trailer for season 5 of Tamar & Vince released by WE tv, Braxton, 40, and Herbert, 44, reach a breaking point — both in their careers and their relationship.

“With everything that I’ve been through this past year, I have chosen to overcome,” Braxton says before addressing her departure from The Real in May, admitting, “I was basically fired.”

Of her latest — and final — album, Bluebird of Happiness, Braxton says it “has everything to do with finding myself.”

“It started off being inspired by my parents’ divorce,” she explains. “And then it turned into my own life.”

Throughout the clip, tension mounts between Braxton and Herbert, who is also her manager.

“I think Tamar is going through a midlife crisis,” he says.

“What am I supposed to do?” she demands. “Let me manage myself. Don’t worry about it.”

In another scene, Herbert tells Braxton she’s “hard to manage.”

“Who says that to their damn wife?” she responds, storming out of the room.

Braxton also reunites with her former BFF, Tiny Harris, after the two had a falling out.

“We haven’t spoken in months, which is really stupid,” Braxton says. “We should really slap each other in the face for that.”

“I think you should get another manager — before you want to get another husband,” Harris advises.

Braxton admits she doesn’t want to end up like her parents, eventually slipping off her wedding ring and setting it down on the table.

“I’m not willing to live like how I’ve been living,” she says.

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that Braxton and Herbert, who share a 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent, had split after nine years of marriage.

“At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert,” her rep said in a statement. “Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert in Los Angeles County just one month shy of their nine-year anniversary, TMZ first reported.

Divorce rumors swirled last year when Braxton shared a cryptic Instagram message about strained relationships and posted a photo of herself without her wedding ring.

However, earlier this year, the “Love & War” singer suggested all was well in an interview with PEOPLE.

“Things are great. Things are amazing,” she said. “It’s marriage, so today it could be amazing and tomorrow it could be a bumpy road … but we’re in it to win it.”

In a September interview with Entertainment Tonight, Braxton announced that she was retiring from music to work on her marriage.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that,” she said.

“My husband and I work very close together and it’s really hard, you know?” she added. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

Season 5 of Tamar & Vince premieres Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.