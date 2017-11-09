Tamar Braxton and Estranged Husband Vince Herbert Aren't Living Together

Tamar Braxton and her estranged husband Vince Herbert are taking some much-needed time apart.

PEOPLE Now caught up with the singer and reality star on Thursday, and she opened up about how she’s doing after filing for divorce from Herbert last month after nine years of marriage.

“I’m at peace,” said Braxton, 40. “Vince and I are not fighting. I think people associate divorce with like, arguing and fighting and a lot of havoc, and that’s not where we are.”

Braxton said the former couple’s main focus is their 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

“We have our little boy,” she said. “We just try to keep things as calm as we can.”

Braxton also revealed that while she had moved out of the house, the exes are still in communication.

“Let me tell you something: When you love somebody, you probably will always love them,” she said. “That’s what I believe. Vince is a family member. It’s just unfortunate that things are where they are now, but you never know.”

Tension in the duo’s marriage will play out on this season of their WE tv reality show, Tamar & Vince — and Braxton admitted she doesn’t know how their split will affect the future of the project.

“We’ll see where Vince and I end up,” she said. “Maybe we’ll do a show about how things are now that we’re not together.”

Asked about possibly reconciling with Herbert, 44, Braxton said it’s honestly “just really [hard] to tell.”

“I think Vince and I have a lot of healing to do individually so we can come together if that’s in God’s plan,” she said. “So right now, no.”

Braxton also opened up about how being married, living together and working together put serious strain on the relationship. (Herbert is also her manager.)

“I really wanted to create some space between Vince and I because we work together, we live together, and it was just a lot going on,” she said. “To be honest, I did not plan on filing for divorce — it was the last thing I ever wanted to do in my life. I just wanted to get another manager and create space so I can save my family.”

“What I think makes things difficult is when you work together, when you don’t have a break from each other,” she continued. “It’s nice to go to work and come home and miss each other and appreciate each other, and I think that we probably took that for granted.”

“You have to remain yourself,” she added. “It’s hard to keep your own identity when you’re always around each other, all the time.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Oct. 25 that Braxton and Herbert had called it quits.

“At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert,” her rep said in a statement. “Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert in Los Angeles County just one month shy of their nine-year anniversary, TMZ first reported.

Season 5 of Tamar & Vince premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.