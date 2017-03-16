Tamar Braxton Dishes on Her Son’s Playdates with Neighbors North and Saint West

Tamar Braxton and Kim Kardashian West may be household names, but to their kids, they’re simply mom.

Sitting down with PEOPLE Now, Braxton, 39, dished on her son Logan Vincent Herbert’s playdates with North and Saint West.

“We’re neighbors, so they play together all the time,” the singer explained about living close by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, her husband Kanye West and their two children.

“They’ll just be in the backyard. It’s not like the parents are out there all the time — it’s like a little multitude of kids who’s outside in the backyard playing on equipment and stuff,” she said.

Sauced mommy club🏆 @evelynlozada @forevermalika (auntie mama) @kimkardashian ME @foreverkhadijah A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

A few weeks back, Braxton and Kim got together with Evelyn Lozada and Malika Haqq for Khadijah Haqq McCray’s daughter’s birthday. Although some paparazzi were nearby hoping to snap some photos of the celebrities at the party, it didn’t seem to bother any of the A-list moms.

“There was some paparazzi, but we wasn’t there for that. We were there for our kids,” said the Braxton Family Values star. “We’re like regular parents, you know what I mean? You just get together and have a good time.”

FROM COINAGE: Who Are the Wealthiest NBA Owners?

She continued: “You don’t take your celebrity with you. Your kids does not care when it’s time for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich what you do for a living. It’s about going into the refrigerator and getting the ingredients and being the best parent as you can for your kids.”

Braxton Family Values premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on We tv.