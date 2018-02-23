Tamar Braxton Insists Vince Herbert Divorce Isn't for 'Ratings': It Was the 'Only Option I Had Left'

Tamar Braxton is opening up where she stands with her estranged husband Vince Herbert — four months after ending their nine-year marriage and filing for divorce.
Making an appearance on The View Friday, the singer and reality star addressed rumors that the split is just a plot line for their WE tv reality show, Tamar & Vince.
“I wish I could say that a lot of times it’s made up, just so I can hide behind the truth,” she said. “But in this situation, I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage or the things that are happening in my marriage for ratings. I think that’s disgusting and I would never sell my soul to the devil like that.”
“I have a regular marriage, and in regular marriages, like everybody else, things happen,” she continued. “In my marriage, it was just to a point where I felt like divorce was the only option that I had left. I definitely filed for divorce — that’s not a lie.”
Braxton, 40, and Herbert, 45, share a 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent — and she says he’s their main priority.
“I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son, to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving, secure household that we can,” she said, adding, “That’s why we don’t live together.”
Braxton — who was joined by Herbert on air — also addressed the rumor that Herbert had impregnated another woman. (Last month, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Braxton claimed an unidentified woman told her that “Vincent Herbert is having a baby,” and that Herbert had then called Braxton “begging and lying” despite a “protection order.”)
“Here is the thing about people being in your business: keep people out your business,” said Braxton. “And let me just address the meltdown that I had on Instagram. That was my fault that I put myself in a position where I opened up the floor for people to give their opinions on my marriage, and I have to take responsibility for that.”
Herbert himself insisted the allegation was “absolutely” false.
“And all the other allegations are just not true — I’m just not that kind of person,” he said. “I love this lady with all my heart, I love my family with all my heart, and I will never stop fighting for my family and trying to make it be great.”
“Vince and I have been through a lot, and the reason that I filed for divorce was not because of those rumors,” added Braxton. “I filed for divorce because we work together, he’s my baby father, we’re together each and every single day, we’re attached at the hip and it just got to be too much. We just couldn’t figure out how to figure it out.”
As for a possible reconciliation? While Herbert is on board — “absolutely,” he said — Braxton isn’t so sure.
“It’s okay not to know,” she said. “We still work together now. We do work together well, so that’s one thing that I feel like we can definitely sustain and we’ve always been able to sustain, as well as our connection and our responsibility to being parents to Logan.”