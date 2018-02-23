Tamar Braxton Insists Vince Herbert Divorce Isn't for 'Ratings': It Was the 'Only Option I Had Left'

Tamar Braxton is opening up where she stands with her estranged husband Vince Herbert — four months after ending their nine-year marriage and filing for divorce.

Making an appearance on The View Friday, the singer and reality star addressed rumors that the split is just a plot line for their WE tv reality show, Tamar & Vince.

“I wish I could say that a lot of times it’s made up, just so I can hide behind the truth,” she said. “But in this situation, I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage or the things that are happening in my marriage for ratings. I think that’s disgusting and I would never sell my soul to the devil like that.”

“I have a regular marriage, and in regular marriages, like everybody else, things happen,” she continued. “In my marriage, it was just to a point where I felt like divorce was the only option that I had left. I definitely filed for divorce — that’s not a lie.”

Braxton, 40, and Herbert, 45, share a 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent — and she says he’s their main priority.

“I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son, to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving, secure household that we can,” she said, adding, “That’s why we don’t live together.”

