Tamar Braxton Says a Woman Is Claiming That Her Estranged Husband Got Her Pregnant

Tamar Braxton has made a shocking claim about her estranged husband Vince Herbert.

Two months after the singer and reality star filed for divorce after 9 years of marriage, Braxton, 40, claimed that another woman contacted her saying she had been impregnated by Herbert.

On Saturday, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Braxton reportedly claimed that an unidentified woman told her that “Vincent Herbert is having a baby,” and that Herbert had then called Braxton “begging and lying” despite a “protection order,” according to E!.

“Smh happy new year folks!! Ladies and gentlemen know that 2018 is a FRESH start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too,” Braxton reportedly added.

According to online jail records, Vince Herbert was arrested on Christmas Day and released later that night on a $20,000 bond. While TMZ reported that Herbert was booked on suspicion of spousal assault, Braxton said in a statement to PEOPLE that things did not get physical between the two of them. (Herbert did not respond to a request for comment.)

“Cooparenting while going through a divorce is not a easy task,” she said. “While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated.”

“To be clear, there was no physical interaction between Vince and me on Christmas” she continued. “While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser, that Vince is not.”

“I’m deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we will remember Christmas 2017, but, my motto is and maintains to be ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ and nobody will stop my joy and Blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!” she added, referencing the title of her most recent album.

On Friday, Braxton also posted a video on her Instagram Story confirming that she still loved her estranged husband. “He’s my best friend, he’s my son’s father. I will always hold him down. I will always love him, and what will be, will be.”

Tamar Braxton (left) and Vince Herbert

The reality star had previously opened up to PEOPLE in November about her divorce, saying that she was “at peace.”

“Vince and I are not fighting. I think people associate divorce with like, arguing and fighting and a lot of havoc, and that’s not where we are,” Braxton said, adding that the former couple’s main focus is their 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

“We have our little boy,” she said. “We just try to keep things as calm as we can.”