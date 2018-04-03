Talk Stoop's Cat Greenleaf Claims She Was Fired Because of Her Lifelong Battle with Depression

Cat Greenleaf has filed a lawsuit against NBC in which she claims the network fired her because of her lifelong battle with depression.

Greenleaf, 46, created Talk Stoop in 2009 and has served as the host of the series — in which she interviewed entertainers from the stoop of her Brooklyn, New York, home — ever since. But after eight years as host, NBC announced Monday that TV personality Nessa Diab (who is Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend) will replace Greenleaf on the series.

According to court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by The Blast, Greenleaf claims in the lawsuit against NBC, LX Networks and her supervisor, Meredith McGinn, that she was fired without any warning.

“Ms. Greenleaf has a long personal history of depression, as well as depression-linked issues such as obsessive-compulsive disorder. She has spoken publicly about some of these struggles on her show, Talk Stoop, and has discussed them openly with her coworkers and supervisors,” the lawsuit states.

“Ms. Greenleaf’s life has been shaped in a myriad of ways by depression, beginning with her mother and maternal grandmother, both of whom suffered from the disease. Ms. Greenleaf began to suffer from depression at age seven, when she lost her paternal grandmother, with whom she had a very close relationship. And at age eleven, Ms. Greeneaf was clinically diagnosed with depression,” they continue.

Throughout her employment at NBC, Greenleaf claims she “often shared her personal struggles” with McGinn, “including her severe depression.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In 2016, NBC offered her a three-year written employment contract, and recently, she was nominated for a 2018 New York Emmy Award.

“During her tenure at NBC and LX, Ms. Greenleaf produced high-quality work despite the challenges with this serious illness,” the suit states. She also alleges that “despite her depression, Ms. Greenleaf’s quality of work did not suffer; she never missed a taping of Talk Stoop or any of her work obligations to NBC and LX.”

Cat Greenleaf Paul Zimmerman/Getty

In November, Greenleaf “relapsed into a severe depression after the death of a close friend, as she revealed to her boss at the time,” the documents read. “Rather than help Ms. Greenleaf confront these issues, however, just days after receiving her e-mail, without any warning, Defendants fired her.”

The suit states that “although in the weeks since the abrupt firing defendants have offered a host of bogus justifications for the termination, it is clear that the firing was based on discrimination against Ms. Greenleaf because of her mental illness. Indeed, each of the offered explanations is pretexual, and in any event, none of those reasons would be a sufficient basis for terminating the employment agreement where Defendants never provided requisite notice and an opportunity to cure under the contract.”

“[Greenleaf] has filed this discrimination and breach-of-contract lawsuit to hold [NBC] accountable for their discriminatory conduct, and to be a voice for the millions of Americans who suffer from mental illness but for any number of reasons may not have the ability to stand up for their rights,” the documents read.

She is seeking unspecified damages and requesting a jury trial. NBC had no comment about her claims.