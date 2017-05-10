Talk About a Nose Dive! Ryan Seacrest Recalls Disastrous Skydiving First Date

Ryan Seacrest has only been “real skydiving” once — and it didn’t go exactly as he hoped.

Sitting beside Kelly Ripa on Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, 42-year-old Seacrest — who was named Live’s newest co-host on May 1 — dished about a first date on which he went skydiving.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Seacrest explained about the first date. “I said yes and we drive out to Perris Valley in Southern California and I didn’t realize that she — the woman — was an expert jumper.”

Upon arriving at the skydiving site, Seacrest presumed that the experience would be simply “getting in a plane, you’ll jump out, you’ll be down in 35 seconds and then we’ll have lunch or something — maybe a kiss.”

But Seacrest quickly discovered that his idealized skydiving date wasn’t the romantic adventure he had imagined.

“We get to the place and a man says, ‘Hey, I’m Travis. I’ll be strapped against you.’ I’m like, Wait, this isn’t the plan for the date!”

“So Travis straps himself against you and then she — you get up there — flips out all by herself and I’m spending the rest of the afternoon with Travis,” he said to laughter from the audience. “So, needless to say, there wasn’t the second date.”

