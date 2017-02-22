Sylvester Stallone Teases Grueling Ultimate Beastmaster Obstacle Course: It's 'Man Against Machine'

This isn’t your typical obstacle course: Welcome to Ultimate Beastmaster!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the new teaser for Netflix’s first competition series that will be released in six different versions streaming worldwide on Friday.

In the clip, Sylvester Stallone, who is executive producing the new series, reveals just how tough this extreme obstacle course will be for the 108 global competitors.

“This is an extraordinary obstacle course,” he says. “Never been seen before.”

“Man against machine,” Stallone continues. “The world is a stage, and you have countries and nations and people and cultures competing against one another.”

And don’t expect trophies just for participating.

Netflix’s 10-episode event series will feature 108 competitors, 18 from each country, in total. Each hour-long episode will feature 12 competitors, two from each country, who will take their shot at running one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised, “The Beast.”

At the end of each episode, a “Beastmaster” will be crowned and in the final episode of the season, the nine individual winners from each episode will compete against each other for the chance for one contestant to become the “Ultimate Beastmaster.”

Ultimate Beastmaster streams worldwide on Friday on Netflix.