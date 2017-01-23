Susan Lucci is saying hello to Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the All My Children star will join the network as a guest co-host for one full week.

Beginning Jan. 30, Lucci, 70, will participate in every aspect of the daily morning program, including cooking, playing games and sharing personal stories with viewers. Lucci — who played Erica Kane on the ABC soap from 1970-2011 — will also be joined by her husband, Helmut Huber, and two children: her son, Andreas, and daughter, Liza.

“I’m looking forward to learning new things about interior design and color. I’ve been traveling so much in the last number of years between All My Children and Dancing with the Stars in L.A. and Devious Maids in Atlanta,” the soap opera legend said in a release about her upcoming stint as guest co-host, which runs Jan. 30 through Feb. 3. “Now I’m looking around my house thinking I want to redo some rooms, so I’ll be happy to hear from the experts.”

Additionally, All My Children fans and audiences who have hoped for a cast reunion needn’t wait any longer! On Feb. 2, Peter Bergman, Kim Delaney, Lawrence Lau, Eden Riegel, Kathleen Noone, Eva LaRue, John Callahan, Rebecca Budig and Cameron Mathison will join Lucci for a special reunion show on Home & Family.

“It’s going to be so exciting to see so many of the people I worked with, love and admire. We all haven’t been together since All My Children went off ABC (in 2011),” said Lucci about the reunion.

The reunion show will also include segments honoring Erica Kane’s dysfunctional TV family and All My Children‘s “super couples,” and will feature a tribute to late AMC cast members and the series’ creator, Agnes Nixon, who died in September.

“Agnes meant so much to me my whole adult life. I was beyond lucky to be in her hands,” said Lucci of Nixon. “She was a mentor to me and I admired her tremendously. She was a modern woman and the youngest voice in the room.”

Added H&F executive producer and creator, Woody Fraser: “Susan is a tremendous talent and we’re very excited to have her join us for a full week of shows.”

Home & Family airs daily (10 a.m. ET) on Hallmark Channel.