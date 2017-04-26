Who's Going Home on Survivor? Two Targets are Singled Out in Sneak Peek

Season 34 of Survivor has certainly been unpredictable.

For weeks, fans have been reeling from the emotional tribal council where contestant Jeff Varner outed his tribemate Zeke Smith as transgender. But after a touching moment during last week’s episode where Smith revealed his gender history to the rest of the contestants, things appear to be back to normal in Survivor-land.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip that aired on Wednesday’s PEOPLE Now, members of the majority alliance contemplate the benefits of getting rid of one of two competitors: Andrea Boehlke and Michaela Bradshaw.

De facto alliance leader — and former NFL player — Brad Culpepper advocates for voting out Boehlke because she is a physical and mental threat to the alliance while Debbie Wanner expresses desire to eliminate Bradshaw because of her “bad attitude” around camp.

But things change on a dime on Survivor. Who could go home could be a completely new candidate by the time the tribe goes to tribal council.

Survivor airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.