Sandra is stirring the pot!

In a PEOPLE Now exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode of Survivor: Game Changers, Sandra Diaz-Twine knows how to shift the blame onto fellow contestant Michaela Bradshaw — and she does.

“She wants seven drips of coffee and a spoonful of sugar,” J.T. annoyingly says about Michaela eating away at the sugar supply. “That blows my mind.”

When self-professed Survivor “queen” Sandra witnesses his annoyance, she takes it one step further.

Her sneaky idea? “So I had a sweet idea and I said, ‘I’m just going to go ahead and eat the rest of the sugar,’ ” she explains. “The only other person there that uses sugar is J.T. and Michaela, so I knew J.T. would blame Michaela for the sugar jar being empty.”

“That’ll add fuel to the fire because he’ll think it was Michaela,” Sandra says.

And it definitely does!

Upon finding the empty jar of sugar, J.T. assumes that it’s Michaela who finished it off: “In her mouth. Licked clean.”

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.