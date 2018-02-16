Survivor winner Jenna Morasca allegedly bit a police officer after she was arrested last month for driving under the influence.

Morasca, who won Survivor: The Amazon — the sixth season of the CBS competitive reality TV series in 2003 — was found unconscious by police officers in a Chevrolet SUV that was running and parked at a stop sign in Washington, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 25, E! News reports. The reality star was with a female passenger, whom officers reportedly saw placing a bag of syringes into her purse.

Officers administered Morasca, 37, with Narcan — a safe antidote to opioid overdoses — which she was revived with. She was then placed onto a stretcher and taken into an ambulance, according to TMZ.



According to a police report obtained by WPXI, Morasca was fighting paramedics and attempted to bite them; while in the ambulance, she remained combative and allegedly bit a female police officer on the arm.

She was as charged on possession of narcotics paraphernalia and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, according to E! News.

WPXI reports that the Survivor champ was transported to a Washington hospital before she was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh by a medical helicopter.

Following her million-dollar winning season of Survivor, she appeared on Survivor: All-Stars and The Amazing Race, among others.