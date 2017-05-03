Survivor Sneak Peek! Who Is Zeke Smith Eyeing for His Game Changers Final Five?

Sorry Sierra! Sorry Andrea! Sorry Tai! You might be next …

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s Survivor: Game Changers, Sarah Lacina and Zeke Smith have three formidable competitors — Sierra Dawn Thomas, PEOPLE Now’s own Andrea Boehlke and Tai Trang — in their sights as they confab before the next tribal council.

Lacina, who orchestrated last week’s ouster of volatile castaway Debbie Wanner, says, “I feel really good with Zeke. We’ve been together since day 1, and right now we’re staying with the girls. At the end of the day, I don’t trust them — I trust Zeke.”

And Smith, who’s been a front-runner in his second consecutive season on Survivor, adds that he’d like to formalize a final five with Brad Culpepper, Troyzan Robertson, Michaela Bradshaw and Lacina.

“I’m locked in with Sarah because I believe I can trust Sarah to the end,” he says in an interview, “but I don’t trust Andrea and Aubry [Bracco], who are a very tight pair. I need a couple of options.”

Fans can see if their gamble pays off when Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.